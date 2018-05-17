Helping to keep Manning beautiful

The Col. Henry Laurens Benbow Camp No. 859 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans continued their Adopt-A-Highway program by cleaning two miles of their designated section on U.S. 301 and Sunset Boulevard in Manning recently. They removed more than 375 pounds of trash and debris. The SCV, a historic honor society, has been participating in the SCDOT Adopt-A-Highway program for many years as their contribution back to the community.

Then on May 1 in Columbia at the SCDOT/Palmetto Pride Adopt-A-Highway Awards Luncheon, the SCV received the award for excellence in Clarendon County.

Those pictured, from left to right on the back row, include Rodaman Boykin, Dodds Douglas and Commander Carroll Welch. On the front row, from left to right, include Wayne Brewer, Don Brice, Mitchell Richburg, Robert Burress, and Paul Harvin. Steve Douglas is not pictured.