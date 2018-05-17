Clarendon County Democratic Caucus will hold a called meeting

The Clarendon County Democratic Caucus will hold a called meeting 7 p.m. May 17 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 16 Mazyck St. in Summerton. All elected officials, candidates and interested Democrats are invited to attend. Democratic Candidates for the June Primary will be allowed to present their platform and answer a few questions. For more information, call Rev. O’Donald Dingle at 803-478-2062.