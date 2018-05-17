Blackwell completes internship
by Staff Reports | May 17, 2018 11:54 am
Devin Blackwell of Manning completed an internship in Social and Behavioral Science at the Newberry College Student Affairs Office under the supervision of Michael Smith.
These internships completed by the Social and Behavioral Science Department students are designed to help each student gain experience and connections for the career they wish to pursue.
