Last Updated: May 17, 2018 at 10:41 am

The Clarendon County GOP held their monthly meeting May 10 at the Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church in Manning.

Chairman Moye Graham opened the meeting with cordial greetings to a crowd of almost 70, including members and guests.

The South Carolina GOP Second Vice Chair, Rev. Leon Winn offered an opening prayer. Calhoun County Chairman Doug Doster led the audience in reciting The Pledge of Allegiance. CCGOP and SCGOP Reading Secretary Cindy Risher recited the Republican Creed.

Graham recognized the many distinguished guests and introduced each guest slated to speak. He then outlined the meeting protocol and established clear rules for how the straw poll would be conducted just prior to meeting adjournment.

The first speaker of the evening was Stephanie Rawlinson representing Attorney General Alan Wilson followed by Cody Simpson, representing Gov. Henry McMaster and Jacob Gault for Catherine Templeton. The last surrogate speaker for the evening was Courtney Warren who was speaking on behalf of her husband, John Warren, candidate for governor. She stated she “is proud of him for following his calling by running for governor.”

Gerhard Gressman, a candidate for Congress, was up next. He stated, “I pick up my Bible and that’s where I stand” on any given issue. The final guest speaker was Secretary of State, Mark Hammond. Hammond stated, “South Carolina ranks in the top 10 for charitable giving and is also ranked as the fourth-best state to do business in. Your Secretary of State is intricate in forming a business. We are business-friendly and accessible at all times.” He extended a personal invite for all in attendance to visit the website at www.scsos.com

The straw poll results from the meeting are as follows: Governor: John Warren 21, Henry McMaster 17, Yancey McGill 6, Catherine Templeton 5. Secretary of State: Mark Hammond 46, Nelson Faeber 1, Joshua Putnam 1, Kerry Wood 1. Attorney General: Alan Wilson 49, Todd Atwater 5, William Herlong 0. First Advisory Question: yes 48, No 6. Second Advisory Question: Yes 48, No 1.