In Memory: Mamie Ruth Brown
by Submitted by Reader | May 16, 2018 12:16 pm
Last Updated: May 16, 2018 at 9:32 am
Pamela Brown submitted the following in memory of Mamie Ruth Brown:
The hardest thing in life to bear
Is to want your mom and she is not there
So forgive us Lord if we still weep
For a mom we love and long to keep
The sorrow we feel we cannot explain
The ache in our hearts will long remain
Please Jesus, please tell our mom in a special way
That we love her and will be thinking of her
Each and every day
We Love You!
W.T., Kenneth, Kevin, Keith and family
No comments yet.
