Pet of the Day: Roscoe

Last Updated: May 15, 2018 at 9:31 am

Roscoe is a 1.5-year-old male, black and white, great Dane-lab mix. He is current on his shots and has been neutered. He will be tested for heartworms before he is adopted. He a very sweet baby who loves attention. He knows his commands, is good on a leash and is good with cats and dogs. If you are interested in adopting Roscoe, fill out an adoption application at www.ASecondChanceAnimalShelter.com, and get preapproved.