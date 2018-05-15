Flags flown at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day
by Staff Reports | May 15, 2018 9:45 am
President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation directing the flag of the United States be flown at half-staff on Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is being observed Tuesday. Accordingly, Gov. Henry McMaster directs that flags atop the State Capitol Building
be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.
