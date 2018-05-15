CCTC pins 8 pharmacy technicians

Central Carolina Technical College’s Health Sciences Division pinned eight pharmacy technicians on May 9 in the Iris Room of CCTC’s Health Sciences Center in Sumter.

Pharmacy technicians are allied health professionals who assist and support licensed pharmacists in providing pharmaceutical services directly and indirectly to patients. Members of this year’s Pharmacy Technician Program graduating class included Clarendon residents Khalieya Brown, Destiny Jones and Jamie Nahooikaika; and Sumter residents Lanikqua Buchanan, Tashae Cobia, Ingrid Daney, Tanisha Nelson and Kristina Richburg.