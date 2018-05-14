Pet of the Day: Jarred
by Staff Reports | May 14, 2018 2:23 am
Last Updated: May 13, 2018 at 8:27 pm
Jarred is a 7-month-old, male, domestic long-haired cat. He is a handsome white with a gray tail and face. He is shy but comes around as he gets to know you. He’s had his age-appropriate shots, has been neutered and has tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. Stop by and see this little boy. A Second Chance Animal Shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
