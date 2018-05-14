Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame inducts four new members

Last Updated: May 13, 2018 at 8:46 pm

COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame held an induction ceremony May 2 for four South Carolina law enforcement officers killed in the line-of-duty last year. All of the officers honored this year lost their lives serving in 2017.

The Hall of Fame is part of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and was established by a legislative act in 1974. By that act, its purpose was defined “as a memorial to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty and in recognition of the selfless dedication of all law enforcement officers in the day-to-day performance of their duties.”

“Our hearts go out to the families whose loved ones were honored at today’s induction ceremony,” said SCDPS Director Leroy Smith. “This occasion ensures that these four officers, who tragically lost their lives in the line-of-duty, will be forever remembered and honored for their service and sacrifice to the State of South Carolina.” c

There are now 375 officers who hold a place of honor in the Hall of Fame Memorial Room.

Those inducted included Spartanburg Police Department Master Police Officer Jason G. Harris, who died April 13, 2017; Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Master Dep. Devin P. Hodges, who died June 1, 2017; South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel K. Rebman Jr., who died Oct. 24, 2017; and Johnston Police Department Cpl. James “Eric” Chapman, who died Dec. 8, 2017.

The Hall of Fame is located at 5400 Broad River Road in Columbia and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is free to the public, and group tours are welcome by prior arrangement. Visit www.scdps.gov/hof for more information.