Born on This Day: May 14

1316 – Charles IV, Holy Roman Emperor (d. 1378)

1761 – Samuel Dexter, American lawyer and politician, 4th United States Secretary of War, 3rd United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 1816)

1814 – Charles Beyer, German-English engineer, co-founded Beyer, Peacock and Company (d. 1876)

1817 – Alexander Kaufmann, German poet and educator (d. 1893)

1888 – Archie Alexander, African-American mathematician and engineer (d. 1958)

1904 – Hans Albert Einstein, Swiss-American engineer and educator (d. 1973)

1907 – Ayub Khan, Pakistani general and politician, 2nd President of Pakistan (d. 1974)

1936 – Bobby Darin, American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1973)

1936 – Dick Howser, American baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 1987)

1942 – Tony Pérez, Cuban-American baseball player and manager

1944 – George Lucas, American director, producer, and screenwriter, founded Lucasfilm

1949 – Johan Schans, Dutch swimmer

1952 – Robert Zemeckis, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1958 – Christine Brennan, American journalist and author

1961 – Tim Roth, English actor and directork

1966 – Mike Inez, American rock bass player and songwriter (Alice In Chains)

1966 – Fab Morvan, French singer-songwriter, dancer and model (Milli Vanilli)

1983 – Amber Tamblyn, American actress, author, model, director