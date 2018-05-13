Tory Jones
by Staff Reports | May 13, 2018 8:35 pm
Tory “Twin – TwinBoi” Jones, beloved husband of Denetra H. Bracey-Jones, died Monday, May 7, 2018.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, May 12, 2018, in the Chapel of Sumter Funeral Service, 623 Manning Ave. in Sumter.
The family received friends at the home, 50 Wentworth Court in Dalzell.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Summerton Funeral Home LLC, 23 S. Duke St. in Summerton.
