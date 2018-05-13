Pet of the Day: Emmy
by Staff Reports | May 13, 2018 5:46 am
Last Updated: May 13, 2018 at 6:48 pm
Emmy is a female, brown, tabby, domestic, short hair cat who is 2 years old. She is shy at times, and all she needs is the right home with one-on-one attention. She is current on all of her shots, has been spayed and has tested negative for feline leukemia and AIDS. Stop by the shelter from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday to see this beautiful sweet girl along with all of our other pets.
