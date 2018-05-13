Greenville man arrested on child pornography charges

Last Updated: May 13, 2018 at 7:59 pm

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced this week the arrest of Brandon Michael Cox, 27, of Easley, on three charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Mauldin Police Department, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.

Investigators state Cox allegedly engaged in sexually explicit communication and encouraged someone he believed to be a minor to engage in prostitution.

Cox was arrested on May 3. He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years’ imprisonment; one count of attempted promoting prostitution of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment; and one count of attempted participation in the prostitution of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.