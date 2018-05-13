County Council to meet Monday
by Staff Reports | May 13, 2018 12:11 pm
Last Updated: May 13, 2018 at 5:13 pm
Clarendon County Council will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the County Administration Building, 411 Sunset Drive.
Clarendon County Council will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the County Administration Building, 411 Sunset Drive.
