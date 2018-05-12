Sen. Scott reacts to release of US citizens from North Korea

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the following statement after receiving confirmation three U.S. citizens had been freed and are on their way home from North Korea:

“It is a good day when we find out our fellow Americans  Kim Sang Duk, Kim Hak-song, and Kim Dong Chul  are on their way home. There is no question this marks a clear diplomatic win for the United States, for the administration, and most importantly, for the families who will be reunited with their loved one. The developments we have seen in talks with the North Korean regime are historic, and although we must continue to proceed with caution, the tone and direction of recent discussions have certainly been promising. We hope the upcoming summit scheduled for next month continues to make progress in the right direction.”