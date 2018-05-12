Manning native graduates from Notre Dame

Summerton native Shantae Alexandra Brown will graduate May 20 from Notre Dame with a degree in architecture. She is the daughter of Bertha Logan and the late Claude A. Brown Jr. She was also the valedictorian of the Scott’s Branch High School Class of 2013.

