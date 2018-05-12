LMA sporting clays team takes 3rd at State
by Submitted via Email | May 12, 2018 8:40 am
Last Updated: May 12, 2018 at 6:58 am
The Laurence Manning Academy Rookie Intermediate team finished third in the Sporting Clays state championship held April 28 at Palmetto Shooting Complex in Edgefield.
A team comprised of Wynn Brogdon, Ben Thomas and Joe Wilson combined for a score of 243. Calhoun Sporting Clays won with a score of 259, and Thomas Heyward Academy was second with 252.
Brogdon led the Swampcats with a score of 88, good for fifth out of 81 shooters in his class.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.