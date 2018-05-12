LMA sporting clays team takes 3rd at State

The Laurence Manning Academy Rookie Intermediate team finished third in the Sporting Clays state championship held April 28 at Palmetto Shooting Complex in Edgefield.

A team comprised of Wynn Brogdon, Ben Thomas and Joe Wilson combined for a score of 243. Calhoun Sporting Clays won with a score of 259, and Thomas Heyward Academy was second with 252.

Brogdon led the Swampcats with a score of 88, good for fifth out of 81 shooters in his class.