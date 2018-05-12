Johnson updates on Senate business for April

Last Updated: May 12, 2018 at 7:19 am

S. 412 increases the tax credit for community development corporations and community development financial institutions, sets an annual limit for these tax credits, and establishes other related provisions.

S. 777 allows for permits for the on-premises consumption of alcohol at soccer complexes.

S. 820, relating to referendum votes on temporary permits for the possession, sale, and consumption of alcohol, deletes a prior reference to a date.

S. 912 prohibits a private investigation business from knowingly representing multiple parties with opposing interests in civil or criminal matters and provides penalties.

S. 1043 extends the provisions of the South Carolina Abandoned Buildings and Revitalization Act until December 31, 2025.

S. 1120, the South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Restructuring Act of 2018, revises statutory references to conform to changes concerning the selection of a joint ticket, especially as relates to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office on Aging.

S. 1128 authorizes the executive director of the Office of Regulatory Staff to file an action in circuit court to require the production of documents or witnesses if an entity has provided goods or services to a utility for the design, construction, or operation of a facility that has been the subject of a proceeding concerning the Base Load Review Act.

H*3699 allows for the disclosure of personal health information about a child to certain caregivers as part of child protection or adoption proceedings.

H. 3819 establishes requirements related to prescribing opioid analgesics to minors.

H. 3826 requires the Department of Health and Environmental Control to develop a counterfeit-resistant prescription blank for the prescription of controlled substances.

H*3886 establishes requirements regarding the provision of financial information and governing documents by homeowners associations and other provisions and creates the Office of Homeowners Association Ombudsman.

H. 4116 provides that no provision of the Medical Practice Act may be construed to require a physician to secure a maintenance of certification as a condition of licensure, reimbursement, employment, or admitting privileges at a hospital in this State.

H. 4117, relating to exceptions to the confidentiality of data in a prescription monitoring program, adds an exception for the provision of data to drug courts.

H. 4434 requires the Department of Education to provide a universal screening tool for use by local school districts to screen students for characteristics of dyslexia, creates a Dyslexia Advisory Council, and establishes other provisions.

H*4488 authorizes coroners, deputy coroners, medical examiners, and deputy medical examiners to have access to confidential data maintained in the prescription monitoring program in certain circumstances.

H*4672 provides that vision screening is required upon renewal of a driver’s license and provides that a certificate of vision examination form must be executed by the certifying ophthalmologist or optometrist.

H*4683, the Beachfront Management Reform Act, implements a beach preservation policy relating to the State’s forty-year retreat policy, prohibits the seaward movement of a baseline from a certain