Emily Eaddy Fundeburk

GREELEYVILLE – Emily Eaddy Funderburk, 32, died Friday, May 11, 2018, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Born December 30, 1985, in Manning, she was a daughter of Valerie McCrea Pack and Randolph Spencer Eaddy. She was a member of Greeleyville Baptist Church, and she attended Pine Grove Baptist Church in Salters.

She is survived by three children, Laura Grace Driggers, Cody White and Ava Funderburk; her mother and stepfather, Ben Pack, of Greeleyville; her father and stepmother, Annette Eaddy, of Blythewood; two sisters, Jennifer Gamble (Jason) of New Zion and Katie Wilson (Reese) of Greeleyville; maternal grandparents, Henry and Laura McCrea of Greeleyville; three nephews, Grayson Gamble, Will Wilson and Eli Wilson; a niece, Eaddy Gamble; her uncle and aunt, Hank and Julie McCrea; three cousins, Kelly, Morgan and Tilton; three stepbrothers, Shaun Pack, Joseph Lee McComas and Brian Jason McComas; a stepsister, Nicole Hadsock; and a wonderful friend she thought of as a grandmother, Jackie Williamson.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 14, 2018, at Kingstree Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tom Sowell officiating.

The family will receive friends at the home of her mother and stepfather, 19 Tucker Street, Greeleyville.

Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Baptist Church, c/o Leona Gamble, 281 Hines Road, Greeleyville, SC 29056.

