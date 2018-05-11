Scott signs off on CIA director nominee
by Sen. Tim Scott | May 11, 2018 6:50 am
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) Friday announced his support for Gina Haspel to serve as Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.
“There is no question Gina Haspel’s decades of service at the CIA have well prepared her to lead the agency forward. Her resume is second to none, and Ms. Haspel has my full support. The Senate should confirm her without delay.”
