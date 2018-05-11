Nathan Conyers

Nathan Conyers of Milwaukee departed this life Friday, April 27, 2018, at the age of 72.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1945, in Paxville. He was a graduate of Sumter’s Lincoln High School Class of 1964. He was also a U.S. Army veteran.

Nathan was married for 35 years to his wife, Lynda Jackson Conyers. He was the father of Deloris Alexandra Conyers of Sumter and Morgan Ashley Conyers of Milwaukee.

A public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 11, 2017, at Job’s Mortuary.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2017, at West End Community Church, 101 S. Salem Ave. in Sumter, with the Rev. Roberta Montgomery and the Rev. Nate Brock officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Lula Washington, 232 W. Williams St. in Sumter.

Online memorials may be sent to the family at jobsmortuary@sc.rr.com, or visit us on the web at www.jobsmortuary.

Job’s Mortuary Inc., 312 S. Main St. in Sumter, is in charge of arrangements.