Morning Weather: Friday, May 11
by Staff Reports | May 11, 2018 4:48 am
Last Updated: May 11, 2018 at 3:49 am
Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 93. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
