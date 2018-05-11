LMA holds senior chapel
by Staff Reports | May 11, 2018 7:53 am
Last Updated: May 11, 2018 at 6:59 am
Laurence Manning Academy senior Macey Wilson receives a Bible from sophomore Reilly Ray at senior chapel recently, marking the last chapel for the Class of 2018.
