LMA Class of 2018 walk halls for final time
by Staff Reports | May 11, 2018 4:43 am
The Class of 2018 took a final walk through the halls of Laurence Manning Academy to retrace the steps of their time at LMA. The student body turned out to cheer on the Class of 2018.
