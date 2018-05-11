Lady Wolverines win Lower State Title
by Staff Reports | May 11, 2018 8:43 pm
The East Clarendon High School Lady Wolverines softball team won the Lower State Title on Friday night with a 6-3 win against Hannah-Pamplico. The team now moves on to the State Championships series.
