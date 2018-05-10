Malcolm Spates

OLANTA – Malcolm Spates, 23, died Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Carolinas Hospital System in Florence.

Born Dec 16, 1994, in Florence, he was a son of John Spate and Alma Atkinson Spate.

Funeral services for Mr. Spates will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at AFC Restoration And Deliverance, 297 W. Main St. in Olanta. Dr. Minnie P Johnson, pastor, will officiate; Elder Wilie Witherspoon will give eulogy; and Bishop K.L. Gibson will preside. Elder Calvin Burgess and Apostle Sylvia McFadden will assist.

Burial wil follow in the Jordan Chapel cemetery in Olanta.

The family will receive frieds friends at 3397 Olanta Highway in Olanta.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.