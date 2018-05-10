JV Lady Saints complete undefeated season

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity softball team completed an undefeated season of 13-0 earlier this week. From left to right on the bottom row are Macie McIntosh, Lacey Corbett, Colleen McIntosh, Ashley Timmons, Sidney Berry, Ashlynn Ewell and Melissa Tufts. From left to right on the top row are Coach Shannon Corbett, Hannah Johndrow, Olivia Wilson, Hadleigh McIntosh, McKenley Wells, Amberly Way, Wells James and Coach Ritchie Way.