James Ray Morris

TURBEVILLE – James Ray Morris, 68, died May 8, 2018 in Columbia.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 132018, at Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday evening at Floyd Funeral Home.

Mr. Morris was born in Clarendon County, a son of the late Edward Beasley Morris and Willa Mozelle Baird Morris. He was a graduate of USC-Aiken and served in the South Carolina National Guard; he was a self-employed contractor and served as the zoning administrator and code enforcement officer for the Town of Turbeville, and attended Horse Branch Free Will Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Miriam Morris; and a brother, Larry Morris.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy Gosnell Morris of Turbevile; his sisters, Annette (Charles) Barrett of Manning and Lois (Dave) Breizy of Lake City; two brothers, Tracy (Martha) Morris of Manning and Wayne (Sheila) Morris of Lexington; nine grandchildren and several other children in the community he thought of as his own; two lifelong friends, James (Mary) Beasley and Ronnie (Candee) Buddin, both of Turbeville.

Ray loved life and loved his hometown of Turbeville, and all of the residents of his town.

Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.