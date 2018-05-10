Democrats to hold 3 candidate forums

The Clarendon County Democratic Party will be featuring three Clarendon County Democratic Candidates Forums.

The Candidate Forums will be held as follows:

6:30 p.m. Thursday – Taw Caw Community Outreach Center, 1126 Granby Lane in Summerton (Specific for County Council District 1 and countywide candidates).

6:30 p.m. May 24 – Melinda Presbyterian Church All Purpose Building, 3539 Black River Road in Gable (Specific for County Council District 3 and Countywide Candidates).

6:30 p.m. May 31 — Clarendon County Courthouse, 3 W. Keitt St. in Manning (All Candidates).

The time for all Forums are scheduled to take place from 6:30pm – 8:00pm.

These forums will give candidates for local, districtwide, countywide and or statewide an opportunity to state their position on a variety of issues and educate the communities on themselves.

Please contact Patricia Pringle at (803) 473-8393 for further information.