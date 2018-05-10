Democrats to hold 3 candidate forums
by Staff Reports | May 10, 2018 12:28 pm
The Clarendon County Democratic Party will be featuring three Clarendon County Democratic Candidates Forums.
The Candidate Forums will be held as follows:
6:30 p.m. Thursday – Taw Caw Community Outreach Center, 1126 Granby Lane in Summerton (Specific for County Council District 1 and countywide candidates).
6:30 p.m. May 24 – Melinda Presbyterian Church All Purpose Building, 3539 Black River Road in Gable (Specific for County Council District 3 and Countywide Candidates).
6:30 p.m. May 31 — Clarendon County Courthouse, 3 W. Keitt St. in Manning (All Candidates).
The time for all Forums are scheduled to take place from 6:30pm – 8:00pm.
These forums will give candidates for local, districtwide, countywide and or statewide an opportunity to state their position on a variety of issues and educate the communities on themselves.
Please contact Patricia Pringle at (803) 473-8393 for further information.
