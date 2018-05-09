Premuel Louise Crosby Gibson

ROCK HILL – Premuel Louise Crosby Gibson, wife of Willie “Skeet” Jerome Gibson, died Sunday, April 29, 2018, in Rock Hill.

Born Jan 16, 1944, in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late Primeus and Premuel Green Crosby.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Manning Junior High School gymnasium, 1101 W.L. Hamilton Road in Manning. The Rev. George P. Windley Jr., pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church in Sumter, presided. The Rev. George P. Windley Sr., pastor of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Curch, provided words of comfort.

Burial followed Monday, May 7, 2018, at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road in Columbia.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4-8 p.m. at the home, 10 Watts St. in Manning.

Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is in charge of arrangements.