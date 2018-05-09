Monarchs finish well at Lower State

Last Updated: May 9, 2018 at 3:29 pm

The following are the Manning High School Monarchs track results from the Lower State Championship at Battery Creek High School on Saturday.

Finishing in the Top 4 and qualifying for the State Meet:

In Girls’ Long Jump and High Jump – Mahogany Green. Green finished 3rd in High Jump with a jump of 4 feet 8 inches and 3rd in Long Jump with a jump of 15 feet 10.5 inches.

In Girls’ 200 meter dash – Measha Jones. Jones finished 4th with a time of 26.21

In Boys’ 200 meter dash – Keilah Dupree. Dupree finished 4th with a time of 22.91

Other notable results:

Girls

100m dash – Shante’a Fulmore finished 6th

100m hurdles – Tristan Tripp (8th) and Delaney Frierson (11th)

400m hurdles – Delaney Frierson (5th)

4x100m relay – 6th place

Triple Jump – Mahogany Green (5th)

Discus – Savannah Williams (13th)

Boys

100m dash – Dontavius Bates (11th)

200m dash – Dontavius Bates (11th)

400m dash – Keilah Dupree (8th)

110m dash – Emmery Mouzon (8th)

400m dash – Zion Phillips (9th)

4x400m relay – 5th place

4x800m relay – 9th place

High Jump – Aaron Smith (6th)

Long Jump – Keilah Dupree (13th)

Triple Jump – Aaron Smith (9th)