Monarchs finish well at Lower State
by Staff Reports | May 9, 2018 4:11 pm
The following are the Manning High School Monarchs track results from the Lower State Championship at Battery Creek High School on Saturday.
Finishing in the Top 4 and qualifying for the State Meet:
In Girls’ Long Jump and High Jump – Mahogany Green. Green finished 3rd in High Jump with a jump of 4 feet 8 inches and 3rd in Long Jump with a jump of 15 feet 10.5 inches.
In Girls’ 200 meter dash – Measha Jones. Jones finished 4th with a time of 26.21
In Boys’ 200 meter dash – Keilah Dupree. Dupree finished 4th with a time of 22.91
Other notable results:
Girls
100m dash – Shante’a Fulmore finished 6th
100m hurdles – Tristan Tripp (8th) and Delaney Frierson (11th)
400m hurdles – Delaney Frierson (5th)
4x100m relay – 6th place
Triple Jump – Mahogany Green (5th)
Discus – Savannah Williams (13th)
Boys
100m dash – Dontavius Bates (11th)
200m dash – Dontavius Bates (11th)
400m dash – Keilah Dupree (8th)
110m dash – Emmery Mouzon (8th)
400m dash – Zion Phillips (9th)
4x400m relay – 5th place
4x800m relay – 9th place
High Jump – Aaron Smith (6th)
Long Jump – Keilah Dupree (13th)
Triple Jump – Aaron Smith (9th)
