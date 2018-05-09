LMA students’ winning work featured at festival
by Staff Reports | May 9, 2018 9:23 am
Laurence Manning Academy students Jacob Hull, Cal Boykin, Olivia Jans, Sarah Faye Turner, Macey Wilson, Braydon Osteen, Brianne Finney and Mary Catherine Buyck presented winning artwork at the Striped Bass Festival this year.
