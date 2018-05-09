JV Lady Saints finish season undefeated

The Clarendon Hall junior varsity softball team completed its undefeated season at 13-0 Tuesday at Orangeburg Prep by a score of 19-0. Amberly Way pitched a 3-inning no hitter with 6 strikeouts for the win. Way was 3-3 with a single, double and a triple and 4 RBI. Sidney Berry was 3-3 and 1 rbi. Hannah Johndrow was 1-3 with 4 RBI and Olivia Wilson was 2-3 with 2 rbi. Wells James was 1-1 and Hadleigh McIntosh was 1-2.