Tory James
by Staff Reports | May 8, 2018 2:38 pm
Last Updated: May 8, 2018 at 5:59 pm
Tory Jones, 37, beloved husband of Denetra H. Jones, died Monday, May 7, 2018 at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia.
Born May 18, 1980, in Sumter County; he was a son of Clarence Jones and Yonda Jones.
The family will begin receiving friends from 3-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at the home, 50 Wentworth Court in Dalzell.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Summerton Funeral Home LLC, 23 S. Duke St. in Summerton. (803) 485-3755.
