Optimist Club to meet Thursday
by Staff Reports | May 8, 2018 10:44 am
Last Updated: May 8, 2018 at 9:56 am
The Optimist Club of Clarendon will meet 6 p.m. Thursday at Fayz at the Lake. Gloria Joseph will speak to the group about plans for Birdfest, and the group will celebrate its one-year anniversary.
