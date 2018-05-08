Monarchs qualify into Lower State
by Staff Reports | May 8, 2018 4:50 pm
Last Updated: May 8, 2018 at 6:03 pm
The following students from Manning High qualified into Lower State for 3A track and field.
BOYS
First Place: Emmery Mouzan 110 hurdles; Zion Phillips 400 hurdles; Aaron Smith high jump; 4×400 relay (Allen Benjamin, Dontavius Bates, Jordan Dozier, Keilah Dupree).
Second Place: Bates 100 dash, 200 dash; Dupree 400 dash, 200 dash; JayQuan Pendergrass high jump; 4×100 relay (Bates, Pendergrass, Chandler Brunson, Dejuan Wilson); 4×800 relay (Benjamin, Martavis McKenzie, Travon Stukes, Traevion York).
Third Place: Dupree long jump; Sebastian Dozier 3,200 run; Smith triple jump.
GIRLS
First Place: Delaney Frierson 400 hurdles; Measha Jones 100, 200; Mahogany Green high jump, long jump, triple jump.
Second Place: Shantea Fulmore 100 dash; 4×100 relay (Sequoia Junious; Sulajah Stukes, Fulmore, Jones).
Third Place: Tristan Tripp 100 hurdles; Fulmore 200 dash; 4×400 relay (Frierson, Hesed Ben-Yisrael, Madisen Winn-Dennis, Fulmore).
Fourth Place: Frierson 100 hurdles; Savannah Williams discus; 4×800 relay (Anasia Felder, Jada Hilton, Ashley Ellis, Syderial Wilson).
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.