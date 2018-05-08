Martin, Veverica united in marriage

Kate Gamble Martin and Jordan Scott Veverica were united in marriage Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Rutledge Chapel on the Horseshoe at the University of South Carolina.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Lewis Martin of Manning. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Gamble Jr. of Manning, the late Mr. and Mrs. Stamey Albert Martin of Lancaster, and Mrs. James Sieber Wellock of Manning and the late Mr. Wellock. Gamble is a 2011 and 2013 graduate of the University of South Carolina, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and a master’s degree as a marriage, family, and couples counselor, respectively. She is employed with Absolute Total Care in Columbia.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. James Horace McClain of Elgin and Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Michael Veverica of Winnsboro. He is the grandson of Mrs. George Clifton Cashwell of Elgin and the late Rev. Cashwell, and Mrs. A.J. Floreani and the late Mr. Henry William Veverica, both of Michigan. Jordan is a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina, where he double majored in marketing and management and minored in Spanish. He is employed with Chernoff Newman.

Given in marriage by her parents and escorted by her father, the bride wore a ball gown wedding dress with layered tulle. The ivory gown featured a sweetheart neckline, a fitted, satin bodice, and a bolded hem. A full, chapel-length, tulle train followed behind. She carried a lush bouquet of white flowers with greenery. The handle was wrapped with a lace handkerchief embroidered with the initials of her Grandmama and her Pop-Pop, and was borrowed from the bride’s sister, Amelia, who originally used it on her wedding day.

Pastor Brandon Goff of Radiate Church in Elgin officiated at the ceremony. Alaina Sturkie and Austin Veverica, soloists, provided music for the ceremony.

Mrs. Amelia Martin McManus served as Matron of Honor.

Ms. Danielle Elaine Jeffords served as Maid of Honor.

Bridesmaids included Virginia Brooks, Courtney Gamble Dunbaker, Cecelia Gibbons, Paige Spering Green, and Kelsey Wells. Ada Grae Brooks served as the flower girl.

Mr. Clifton Michael Veverica and Mr. Austin William Veverica served as best men. Groomsmen included Brandon Cemprola, Brennen Jones, Lewis Martin, Parker Singleton, and Tyler Starling.

Miles West Brooks served as the ringbearer.

Greeting the wedding guests were Ms. Margaret Jones Gamble, Mr. James Edward Gamble III and Mr. and Mrs. Mayrant Jones Gamble. Honorary guest was Mrs. Ruby Samuel Wilson.

The rehearsal party was given by Mr. and Mrs. James McClain and Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Veverica at Hudson’s Smokehouse in Lexington.

The reception was given by the bride’s parents at Senate’s End in Columbia. After a honeymoon cruise to the Caribbean, the couple will reside in West Columbia.