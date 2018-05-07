Mother’s Day is this Sunday
by Cindy Risher | May 7, 2018 12:31 pm
Last Updated: May 7, 2018 at 3:17 pm
In honor of or in memory of your mother, submit a short story and picture on why your mom is the best mom ever. Please send your submissions to manningtimeseditor@gmail.com
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.