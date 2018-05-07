LMA athlete finishes high in track events
by Staff Reports | May 7, 2018 3:48 pm
Last Updated: May 8, 2018 at 3:41 pm
Grayson Gamble of Laurence Manning Academy finished first in the discus and second in the shot put over the weekend at the SCISA 3A meet.
