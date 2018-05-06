Powers crowned Miss Catfish Festival
by Submitted via Facebook | May 6, 2018 8:17 pm
Last Updated: May 7, 2018 at 9:19 am
Manning High School senior Sabrina Powers was crowned Miss Catfish Festival 2018 over the weekend.
