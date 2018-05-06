Gallery: MECC 1st-graders take field trips
by Submitted via Facebook | May 6, 2018 5:53 am
Last Updated: May 5, 2018 at 10:00 pm
Manning Early Childhood Center first-graders recently took field trips to EdVenture Museum in Columbia and the Florence County Museum.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.