Donavin T. Durant

Donavin Terrell Durant, 35, died Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Charlotte.

Born June 28, 1982, in Manning, he was a son of Willie Lee and Cynthia Parson Durant.

Funeral services for Mr. Durant were held Friday, May 4, 2018, at Clarendon School District 1 Resource Center, 1154 Fourth St. in Summerton, with the Rev. Antonio Green presiding, Pastor Annie Riley providing eulogy and the Rev. Marie Harvin and Brother John Willis assisting. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Fire Baptized Holiness Church cemetery in Pinewood.

The family will receive friends at the home of his parents, 1298 Wallace Road in Pinewood.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.