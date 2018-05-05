MJHS 3rd Quarter All-A Honor Roll

The following students were named to the All A Honor Roll at Manning Junior High School for the 3rd Quarter of the 2017-18 school year.

SEVENTH GRADE

Calvin Bailey, Summer Beachum, Mattison Casselman, Ashley Felipe, Hannah Hardy, Jodie Li, Mac McCabe, Reagan McElveen, KorieAnn Moore, Reid Parimuha, Clayton Rose, Troy Samuel, Travis Smiling, Enndya Thames, Amber Tindal, Brandon Uncapher, Kennah Vicente, Brenden Weeks, LaJada White and Sean Zito.

EIGHTH GRADE

Rhiya Ashman, Jimmy Beard, Thomas Dooley, McClendon Geddings, Timothy Goldsmith, Landon Holladay, Sadie Johnson, Cooper Jones, Keyah Jones, Keith Joyner, Addie Laney, Aniyah Montgomery, Dai Nguyen, Abby Owens, Harry Patel and Henry Williams.