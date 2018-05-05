MHS JAG students win state conference awards

Manning High School students attended April 19 the annual Jobs for America’s Graduates-South Carolina 2018 Career Development Conference.

Joined by more than 586 students from across the state, this annual event “provides opportunities for JAG-SC students to hear speakers discuss career development, compete in academic and life-skills competitions and be recognized in an awards luncheon,” according to a release from the conference.

“Manning High School is proud of the strides its JAG-SC students have made this academic year,” said Principal Preston Threatt. “Our students took home several awards this year.”

Awards went to:

Renee Elidieu – Executive Director of Employment Workforce Award;

April Williams – First place for Poster Contest entries;

Ronald Register – Honorable Mention for Poster Contest entries;

Jaz’myn Ragin, April Williams and Xavier Gibson finished second overall in the Team Challenge;

Manning High JAG Chapter – Third place for Chapter Display Award.

“Over the course of this year, the students have mastered 81 competencies identified by businesses as essential to successful employment,” said Manning High School JAG Administrator Ernest Cooper. “We want to launch them from here ready for more education or ready for employment. Either way they will be prepared to take the next step in life with confidence and eager to make a positive contribution to the community and society.”

Aside from the state conference, the Manning High JAG group has participated in the National Student Leadership Conference; visited the White House; assisted with Kids’ Day of Clarendon County; donated clothing to fire and flood victims; held a canned and pet food drive; and held fundraisers for leukemia and lymphoma awareness; held fundraisers for gambling awareness; and held a voter registration drive.

JAG is a dropout prevention program that in parts focuses on academic success and career-readiness skills. JAG-SC is administered by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.