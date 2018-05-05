Manning man killed in Charlotte house fire

CHARLOTTE – A Manning man died April 28 as a result of injuries received in a Charlotte, North Carolina, house fire, according to news reports from that area.

First responders removed Donavin Durant, 32, from the home in the 8400 block of Northwoods Forest Drive in Charlotte about 3 a.m. April 28. Durant later died at a Charlotte hospital as a result of his unspecjified, but life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials tweeted that the fire was the result of cooking items left unattended, and estimated the damage to the home at $95,000.

“I know how, but I haven’t processed how or what we could’ve done differently, because at this point in time, there’s really nothing we can do,” said Leander Gaymon, Durant’s cousin, to WSOC-TV of Charlotte. “It’s just come together as a family and move forward.”

The family said Durant lived in Charlotte for more than decade. He was born in Manning and grew up in Sumter.

Gaymon said Durant loved his sports teams, and that the two of them wanted to visit every NFL stadium.

“Was known throughout the family, throughout the community, as just that guy when he comes in, it’s time to have fun,” Gaymon said,

The fire was reported by a neighbor, who told first responders he heard a loud boom and went to look out his window. HE saw flames coming from Durant’s home and called 911.

“This young man lost his life right next to mine,” neighbor Jermaine Miller said.

Gaymon said in time, the family will be OK, too.

“We’ll pray and get through this one together as a family,” Gaymon said.