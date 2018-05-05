Lady Swampcats defeat Florence Christian
by Staff Reports | May 5, 2018 3:49 am
Last Updated: May 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm
The Laurence Manning Academy varsity softball team defeated Florence Christian Tuesday by a score of 14-2 in six innings. Cakhi Fowler went 3-3 with three runs and two RBI to lead the Lady Swampcats on offense. Maggie Josey was 3-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Madison Truett and Trinity Harrington both had two hits, including a double. Truett scored twice and had two RBI, while Harrington had a run and an RBI. Lundee Olsen had two hits, McKenzie Truett had a hit and two RBI and Abbie Beard scored twice and had one RBI. Olsen only allowed five hits from the mound, striking out nine and walking none.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.