Lady Swampcats defeat Florence Christian

Last Updated: May 5, 2018 at 10:03 pm

The Laurence Manning Academy varsity softball team defeated Florence Christian Tuesday by a score of 14-2 in six innings. Cakhi Fowler went 3-3 with three runs and two RBI to lead the Lady Swampcats on offense. Maggie Josey was 3-4 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Madison Truett and Trinity Harrington both had two hits, including a double. Truett scored twice and had two RBI, while Harrington had a run and an RBI. Lundee Olsen had two hits, McKenzie Truett had a hit and two RBI and Abbie Beard scored twice and had one RBI. Olsen only allowed five hits from the mound, striking out nine and walking none.