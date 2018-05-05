Albert “Pow Wow” Conyers

Last Updated: May 5, 2018 at 5:45 pm

Albert “Pow Wow” Conyers, 63, husband of Faye Zeigler Conyers, died Monday, April 30, 2018, at McLeod Health Clarendon in Mannig.

Born Sept. 20, 1954, in Manning, he was a son of the late John Conyers and Elizabeth Richburg Conyers.

Funeral services for Mr. Conyers will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, May 6, 2018. at Chapel AME Church, 1257 McLeod Road in Manning. The Rev. Roberta C. Montgomery will officiate. Burial will follow in the churchyard cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. daily at the home, 1260 Connor Road in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.