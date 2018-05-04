LOST wedding ring set, reward offered
by Submitted by Reader | May 4, 2018 1:08 pm
Lost wedding ring set in Clarendon County…treasured family ring set similar to picture. High sentimental value to owner. REWARD offered. Please call (803) 565-6628 OR (803) 435-8422.
