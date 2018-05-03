Special Mother’s Day service to be held at Mt. Calvary FBH Church

Mt. Calvary FBH Church Family, located at 426 W. Boyce St. in Manning, will be celebrating with a Mother’s Day Service at11:30 a.m. May 13. District Missionary President, Rev. Ethel W. Sweat will hold her official visit and Evangelist Diane Haynes, Associate Minister of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will be the guest speaker. The public is cordially invited to attend.